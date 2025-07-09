Power regulator demands six months’ data from SEPCO after discrepancies found in April bills 

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has requested six months of data on detection bills from Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) after identifying significant discrepancies in the bills for April 2025, according to a news report.

Nepra’s Regional Office in Sukkur conducted an audit of the detection bills for April, uncovering serious inconsistencies in the records maintained by SEPCO. The audit found that there were no proper records available at the Revenue Office in Sukkur Division, including detection bill proformas, supporting documents, discrepancy reports, M&T reports, and notices.

Further discrepancies were also identified in the records held by the Revenue Officer in Rohri, with the officers failing to provide the necessary documents.

The discrepancies in detection bills for April 2025 involved several areas, including Sukkur-1, Sukkur-II, Sukkur-Bunder Road, Sukkur Site Area, Sukkur Society, Sukkur-Golimaar, and Panno-Aqil.

The total number of detection bills issued by SEPCO in April amounted to 24,300, which included 8.58 million kWh units and had an estimated financial impact of Rs. 149.66 million.

The highest number of detection bills was recorded in Panno-Aqil, with 7,319 bills issued, while Sukkur Society accounted for the highest billed amount, totaling Rs. 43.16 million.

Nepra also found that SEPCO had imposed detection bills on consumers with low electricity consumption or those falling under protected categories. In some cases, lump-sum charges were levied, including units of 218, 294, and 580, without justification.

In response to these findings, Nepra has directed the CEO of SEPCO to submit a detailed report, broken down by sub-division, on the issuance of detection bills for the period of January to June 2025.