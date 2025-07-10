Basement fire at Lahore’s Hafeez Center reignites concerns over fire safety lapses

A fire erupted Thursday in the basement of Hafeez Center, one of Lahore’s busiest commercial hubs located in Gulberg, once again drawing attention to chronic fire safety deficiencies in the city’s high-traffic commercial buildings.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire began in the basement and rapidly spread smoke throughout the multi-storey building. The complex, which houses hundreds of electronics shops and offices, was quickly evacuated as rescue teams and firefighters launched urgent operations to control the blaze.

While no casualties have been reported, the incident has sparked renewed scrutiny of enforcement failures, particularly in buildings with prior fire-related histories.

Initial assessments indicate that the fire was likely caused by an electrical fault, potentially linked to exposed wiring and a lack of routine safety inspections. Witnesses reported widespread panic as shopkeepers rushed to evacuate amid thick smoke and confusion.

This is not the first time Hafeez Center has faced such an incident. A major fire in 2020 resulted in significant financial losses. At the time, authorities issued recommendations for critical upgrades to the building’s safety and electrical systems. However, under pressure from commercial interests, the plaza was reportedly reopened without full implementation of those recommendations or the issuance of formal fire safety clearances.

Despite continued warnings, operations resumed without necessary structural evaluations or rewiring. The latest incident has brought renewed attention to the lack of accountability in ensuring fire code compliance.

The Hafeez Center fire serves as yet another example of systemic gaps in regulation and enforcement, underlining the urgent need for consistent and mandatory safety protocols in Pakistan’s urban commercial centers.