BECO steel makes export debut with copper ingots shipment to Hong Kong

Firm eyes international market expansion as part of growth strategy

KARACHI : BECO Steel Limited (PSX: BECO) has announced its entry into the international market with the successful export of its first consignment of copper ingots to Hong Kong, China.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company confirmed that the copper ingots were extracted from remittable scrap available within its existing raw material inventory. The shipment marks the steelmaker’s strategic foray into global trade as it seeks to diversify revenue streams and broaden its commercial footprint beyond domestic markets.

“This initial step holds promise for long-term business growth,” said Company Secretary Abdul Shakdop in the official statement.

While the shipment volume was not disclosed, BECO Steel indicated that the dispatch represents the beginning of a sustained export strategy, with further expansion into international markets under consideration.

The development comes at a time when local manufacturers are increasingly turning to export opportunities to hedge against domestic market volatility and leverage global demand for metal-based commodities.

The company’s announcement was made in accordance with disclosure requirements under PSX regulations.

