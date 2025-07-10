French economy posts modest 0.1% growth in Q2 amid tariff uncertainty, says central bank

The French economy grew by around 0.1% in the second quarter, the Bank of France said in its monthly economic outlook on Wednesday, adding that uncertainty over U.S. trade tariffs continued to weigh on businesses.

The central bank’s survey of about 8,500 companies showed a pick-up in business in the industrial and services sectors, although other areas such as the wine sector were more negatively impacted by the tariff uncertainty.

“Our estimates suggest a slight rise of around 0.1% in GDP in the second quarter,” the Bank of France said.

Last month, Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA) abandoned its 2030 sales growth targets, while in April Pernod Ricard’s (PERP.PA) sales missed forecasts, with both companies citing the unpredictability over tariffs as an issue.

The Bank of France said recent spells of extremely hot weather had also impacted the bar and restaurant sectors, as the heatwave discouraged people from going out.

Both the Bank of France and the country’s INSEE national statistics agency have forecast overall growth of 0.6% for the whole of 2025.