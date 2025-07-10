Sign inSubscribe
Gandhara Industries hikes Isuzu D-Max prices by up to Rs415,000 after NEV levy

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: In the wake of the newly imposed New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Levy under the 2025–26 federal budget, Gandhara Industries has significantly increased prices for its Isuzu D-Max pickup truck lineup—by up to Rs415,000. The revised pricing came into effect on July 1, 2025, and follows a broader trend of automotive price hikes across the Pakistani market.

According to a notification shared with dealerships, the Isuzu D-Max Xterrain 3.0L variant has seen a price surge of Rs415,000, raising its cost from Rs12,975,000 to Rs13,390,000. Meanwhile, the AutoPlus 1.9L variant now costs Rs10,790,000, up by Rs290,000 from its earlier price of Rs10,500,000.

Gandhara’s decision comes as multiple automakers—Honda Atlas, Pak Suzuki, Changan, Hyundai Pakistan, and Kia Motors—adjust pricing strategies in response to the NEV Levy, rising inflation, and increased input costs. The NEV Levy, introduced in the budget for FY26, places additional fiscal burdens on conventional fuel-based vehicles, aiming to encourage the adoption of environmentally friendly transport solutions.

Industry analysts note that this round of price increases signals an ongoing struggle for the automotive sector to navigate tax policy shifts and economic uncertainty. Automakers are recalibrating offerings and passing increased costs onto consumers to maintain margins. The NEV Levy, in particular, is expected to trigger further hikes across petrol and diesel-powered vehicles, even as hybrid and electric alternatives remain limited in the local market.

Gandhara Industries has not issued a public statement justifying the D-Max price revision, but sources familiar with the matter point to increased taxation and foreign exchange volatility as contributing factors.

With these revisions, price-sensitive consumers may face tougher decisions, particularly in the pickup and SUV segments where demand had been steadily recovering.

