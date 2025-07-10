Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Gulf markets shrug off Trump’s tariff threats, close mostly higher

Dubai hits 17-year high; UAE and Abu Dhabi lead gains as investors remain upbeat despite global trade tensions

By Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf reversed early losses to close higher on Wednesday as investors appeared unfazed by latest tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump ramped up his trade offensive on Tuesday, announcing a 50% tariff on copper and renewed long-threatened levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

He also reiterated plans to slap 10% tariffs on imports from Brazil, India, and other BRICS countries.

The United Arab Emirates is a member of BRICS, while Saudi Arabia has held off formally joining the bloc, according to Reuters sources.

In the UAE, Dubai’s main index (.DFMGI) gained 0.7%, hitting a fresh 17-year high, lifted by a 3.6% rise in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp (EMPOWER.DU).

Emirates has signed a preliminary agreement with Crypto.com to accept payments through its platform.

The UAE continues to grow as a regional hub for crypto firms, with several enabling crypto payments for real estate, tuition, and transport.

Abu Dhabi index (.FTFADGI) added 0.4%, posting its sixth straight session of gains. Abu Dhabi National Insurance Co (ADNIC.AD) advanced 6.4% following regulatory approval to open a branch in India.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index (.TASI) eased 0.1%, dragged down by a 3.1% slide in utilities heavyweight ACWA Power (2082.SE) and a 0.9% decrease in oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE).

Qatar’s benchmark index (.QSI) closed flat.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index (.EGX30) – which traded after a session’s break – finished 0.4% higher, with Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA) rising 0.6%.

Egypt’s stock exchange suspended trading on Tuesday, citing ongoing disruptions affecting brokerage firms’ ability to communicate efficiently across the trading system, after a fire broke out on Monday in a telecoms data centre in Cairo.

Previous article
French economy posts modest 0.1% growth in Q2 amid tariff uncertainty, says central bank
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

K-Electric consumers to get Rs. 4.03 per unit relief in July...

Excluding lifeline and protected users, the relief will be reflected in July bills; Rs. 800 million also withheld from KE’s fuel cost claims to protect consumers from future burdens

Hyundai announces limited-time Santa Fe discounts after NEV levy price hike

Dar urges swift action to restore cotton’s economic role and ensure fair returns for farmers

Tarbela 5th Extension on track to generate 1530 MW of clean energy by 2026

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.