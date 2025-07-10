Kohat Cement forms real estate subsidiary, approves 5-for-1 share subdivision

Kohat Cement Company Limited announced several important corporate decisions in its meeting held on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

The Board decided to form a wholly-owned subsidiary, ‘Ultra Properties (Private) Limited,’ to engage in the real estate business, including the marketing and development of immovable properties for sale or rental.

This subsidiary will also be tasked with the construction of multi-story commercial buildings on one of the company’s investment properties for rental purposes, with an investment of up to Rs750 million. The investment will be made by way of equity and/or interest-bearing loans, subject to regulatory approvals.

The board also recommended the subdivision of the company’s shares, reducing the face value from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- per share, at a ratio of 5 shares for every 1 share held. This change will require an amendment to the Company’s Memorandum of Association in accordance with Section 85(1)(c) of the Companies Act 2017.

To consider and approve these matters, including the share subdivision and amendment to the Memorandum of Association, the Board has decided to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 11:00 AM. The meeting will be held at the Company’s registered office in Kohat.

Additionally, the Board of Directors approved the reappointment of Mr. Aizaz Mansoor Sheikh as Chairman and Mr. Nadeem Atta Sheikh as Chief Executive for a term of three years.