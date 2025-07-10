Meta notified of competition concerns in France

Meta Platforms has been formally notified by France’s competition authority that it is accused of abusing its dominant position in the online advertising sector.

The authority said the investigation is ongoing and that the notification does not imply a final finding of wrongdoing.

The procedure was triggered by a 2022 complaint filed by Adloox, an advertising platform later acquired by U.S.-based Scope3, according to the authority’s spokesperson.

Meta is also facing legal pressure in other European countries. In April, French media groups including TF1, France TV, and BFM TV filed a lawsuit accusing the company of unlawful business practices.

In Spain, Meta is scheduled to go on trial in October over a €551 million complaint brought by more than 80 media companies claiming unfair competition in the advertising sector.

Earlier this year, digital rights groups submitted complaints in Europe about Meta’s advertising systems.

On the same day as the French announcement, EU regulators also fined Meta and Apple for alleged violations of European Union law.