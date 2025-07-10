Sign inSubscribe
Pak Suzuki revises motorcycle prices due to new NEV levy

New pricing reflects impact of federal budget changes and NEV tax on sales

By News Desk

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has announced revised retail prices for its motorcycle lineup, effective July 1, 2025, following changes in the federal budget, including the introduction of a new New Energy Vehicle (NEV) levy on automobile sales. 

The revision applies to various models, with the GD110S is now priced at Rs. 362,600, while the GS150 will retail for Rs. 392,900. The GSX125 has been listed at Rs. 504,900. 

Meanwhile, the GR150 is priced at Rs. 552,900. The highest-priced model, the INAZUMA GW250JP, is now available at Rs. 1,252,400.

S. No Model Retail Price (Rs.)
1 GD110S 362,600
2 GS150 392,900
3 GSX125 504,900
4 GR150 552,900
5 INAZUMA GW25JP 1,252,400

 

The revised prices include both ex-factory product costs and freight charges for delivering motorcycles to dealerships.

Earlier, Atlas Honda, holding more than half of Pakistan’s motorcycle market share, also raised prices by Rs2,000 to Rs6,000 per unit due to new taxes. 

The NEV levy, effective from July 1, 2025, applies to all internal combustion engine vehicles and motorcycles but exempts new energy vehicles, export-only vehicles, and those used by diplomatic missions or international organizations.

On July 3, Pak Suzuki Motor Company also announced a price hike for its entire vehicle lineup. 

