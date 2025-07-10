Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s foreign reserves cross $20 billion after strong official inflows

SBP’s holdings rise nearly 14% in a week, pushing total reserves to $20.03bn

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves jumped sharply during the week ending July 4, 2025, following a sizable injection of official inflows, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

The SBP’s foreign reserves rose by $1.77 billion—or 13.94% on a weekly basis—reaching $14.5 billion. The increase was driven entirely by the receipt of external funds, though the central bank did not specify the source.

With this rise, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves surged to $20.03 billion, an increase of $1.94 billion or 10.71% compared to the previous week.

Reserves held by commercial banks also grew, rising by $163.2 million or 3.04% over the week to stand at $5.53 billion.

Since the start of the current fiscal year, the SBP’s reserves have increased by $5.44 billion, reflecting a gain of 59.99%. On a calendar-year basis, the increase stands at $2.79 billion, equivalent to 23.84%.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
