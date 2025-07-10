Sign inSubscribe
Perplexity launches AI powered Comet browser to challenge Google Chrome

Comet allows users to ask questions, perform tasks, and conduct research through a single interface

By Monitoring Desk

Nvidia-backed Perplexity AI on Wednesday launched Comet, a new web browser with AI-powered search features, entering the competitive browser market where Google Chrome holds the top position.

Comet allows users to ask questions, perform tasks, and conduct research through a single interface. It includes an assistant that can compare products, summarize content, schedule meetings, and simplify complex workflows using natural conversation.

The browser stores data locally and does not train its models on personal information.

Comet is currently available to Perplexity Max subscribers who pay $200 per month, with wider access planned through invites over the summer.

Perplexity, backed by Nvidia, Jeff Bezos, and SoftBank, is using Comet to challenge existing browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, and to explore new business opportunities in advertising and online commerce.

In June, Google Chrome held 68% of the global browser market, far ahead of Safari, Edge, and Firefox, according to StatCounter.

The release of Comet comes as major tech companies expand their AI-powered search tools. Last year, OpenAI added a search feature to ChatGPT and recently made it available to all users. In May, Google launched an AI feature called AI Overviews.

Perplexity has faced criticism from media outlets including Forbes, Wired, and News Corp-owned publications for using their content without permission. In response, the company launched a publisher partnership program to work with news organizations.

