PM Shehbaz calls e-commerce a strategic pillar for exports, forms committee to chart growth roadmap

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday emphasized the critical role of e-commerce in Pakistan’s vision for an export-led economy and directed the formation of a dedicated committee to draft a roadmap for accelerating the sector’s development.

He issued the directive during a meeting with a six-member delegation from Alibaba International Digital Commerce Company, led by James Dong, President of International Markets. The meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s Office, focused on strengthening Pakistan’s participation in global digital trade.

Appreciating the increasing footprint of Pakistani entrepreneurs on Alibaba’s platforms, Prime Minister Sharif noted that over 300,000 locally manufactured products from Pakistan are currently available for sale on the company’s global marketplaces. He stressed the importance of significantly increasing this figure to fully harness the potential of digital commerce.

“E-commerce is no longer a choice but a necessity,” he said. “It is a vital pillar in achieving the government’s goal of an export-oriented economy.” He instructed the relevant ministries and departments to take tangible steps to facilitate the onboarding of Pakistani businesses—especially SMEs—onto international e-commerce platforms. The Prime Minister also called for active collaboration with the private sector to drive this growth.

James Dong acknowledged the positive contributions of Pakistani sellers to Alibaba’s global trade network and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s e-commerce ecosystem. “Currently, more than 300,000 Pakistani products are listed on Alibaba’s website, with textiles among the top-performing categories,” he noted. Dong also expressed keen interest in providing technical training to help Pakistani entrepreneurs enhance their global market participation.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and other senior government officials.