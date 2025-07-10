Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PSX rebounds sharply as benchmark index gains 1,205 points

Investors cheer record $38bn in remittances, improved economic outlook

By News Desk

KARACHI: Optimism returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday following a day of correction, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index surging by 1,205.36 points, or 0.91%, to close at a fresh high of 133,782.34.

The bullish momentum was fueled by improved macroeconomic indicators, most notably Pakistan’s record-high home remittance inflows, which exceeded $38 billion during the recently concluded fiscal year FY25. This historic figure marks the highest annual remittance tally in the country’s history.

The surge is attributed to sustained policy measures and coordinated efforts by the federal government and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to formalize remittance channels and strengthen inflows through regulated avenues.

The strong recovery came after the PSX witnessed a sharp pullback on Wednesday, when the index dropped by 826 points (0.62%) amid profit-taking following an extended upward streak. The market’s renewed rally on Thursday indicates investor confidence in the underlying economic trajectory.

Market analysts expect sentiment to remain supported in the short term, contingent on continued progress in economic indicators and clarity around monetary and fiscal policy.

Previous article
Aurangzeb urges population-based NFC allocations, focus on human capital investment
Next article
TikTok prepares US app with its own algorithm and user data
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.