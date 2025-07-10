PSX rebounds sharply as benchmark index gains 1,205 points

KARACHI: Optimism returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday following a day of correction, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index surging by 1,205.36 points, or 0.91%, to close at a fresh high of 133,782.34.

The bullish momentum was fueled by improved macroeconomic indicators, most notably Pakistan’s record-high home remittance inflows, which exceeded $38 billion during the recently concluded fiscal year FY25. This historic figure marks the highest annual remittance tally in the country’s history.

The surge is attributed to sustained policy measures and coordinated efforts by the federal government and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to formalize remittance channels and strengthen inflows through regulated avenues.

The strong recovery came after the PSX witnessed a sharp pullback on Wednesday, when the index dropped by 826 points (0.62%) amid profit-taking following an extended upward streak. The market’s renewed rally on Thursday indicates investor confidence in the underlying economic trajectory.

Market analysts expect sentiment to remain supported in the short term, contingent on continued progress in economic indicators and clarity around monetary and fiscal policy.