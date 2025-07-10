SBP announces Primary Dealers and Special Purpose Primary Dealers for FY26

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has appointed Primary Dealers (PDs) and Special Purpose Primary Dealers (SPDs) for Fiscal Year 2025-26.

The SBP invited applications from eligible institutions on May 7, 2025, for the selection process.

Following evaluation, 10 institutions have been chosen to serve as Primary Dealers for FY26. These include United Bank Limited, Bank Alfalah Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank Limited, Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, MCB Bank Limited, The Bank of Punjab, Pak Oman Investment Company Limited, JS Bank Limited, and Citi Bank N.A. Pakistan Branch.

Additionally, Central Depository Company Limited and National Clearing Company of Pakistan have been appointed as Special Purpose Primary Dealers. The top three performing PDs for FY 2024-25 were United Bank Limited, Bank Alfalah Limited, and National Bank of Pakistan.

The SBP will communicate individual performance rankings for other PDs and SPDs from FY 2024-25 through separate letters.