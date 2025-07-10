Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Trump calls on Federal Reserve to cut interest rate by ‘at least’ 3 percentage points

U.S. faces $360 billion per point in refinancing costs, with no inflation and companies pouring in, making it the hottest country in the world, says Trump

By Monitoring Desk

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by at least 3 percentage points, saying it would ease the cost of refinancing the national debt.

“Our Fed Rate is AT LEAST 3 Points too high. ‘Too Late’ is costing the U.S. 360 Billion Dollars a Point, PER YEAR, in refinancing costs. No Inflation, COMPANIES POURING INTO AMERICA. ‘The hottest Country in the World!’ LOWER THE RATE!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

His remarks came as the Federal Reserve released minutes from its June 17–18 meeting, showing most officials believe a rate cut would likely be appropriate later this year.

The meeting summary said future rate decisions will depend on economic data, the outlook, and potential risks. Officials also noted that inflation related to tariffs may turn out to be temporary or modest.

Previous article
Kohat Cement forms real estate subsidiary, approves 5-for-1 share subdivision
Next article
Dewan Farooque Motors begins production of 300 KM range electric vehicles
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.