Ukraine set to become first European country with Starlink mobile service

Field testing starts under an agreement with SpaceX’s satellite network, allowing direct-to-cell services in Ukraine

By Monitoring Desk

Ukraine will become the first European country to offer Starlink mobile services, with operator Kyivstar set to begin messaging by the end of 2024 and launch mobile satellite broadband by mid-2026.

Field testing has started under an agreement with SpaceX’s satellite network, allowing direct-to-cell services in Ukraine.

Direct-to-cell devices connect to satellites that act like mobile towers, sending signals directly to phones. Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov said the first stage, using over-the-top messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal, will begin later this year.

He expects mobile satellite broadband and voice services to start by the second quarter of 2026.

Komarov made the comments in Rome ahead of a Ukraine recovery conference. He said his goal at the event was to support the government and build business ties, including with Italian firms. Kyivstar’s parent company, VEON, is also planning a U.S. listing on the NASDAQ. Komarov said the process is on track and could be finalized in the third quarter of this year.

He said the listing would be a first for a Ukrainian company during wartime. Komarov also noted that Ukraine’s telecom networks remain stable despite ongoing Russian attacks. He said Kyivstar can now keep mobile and fixed services running for up to 10 hours during blackouts, even nationwide ones.

