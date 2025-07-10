Sign inSubscribe
World Bank likely to provide technical assistance for Reko Diq, other mining sites in Balochistan: report

Bank representative gives consent for technical support plan during meeting of Non-Lending Technical Assistance Committee at Economic Affairs Ministry

By Monitoring Desk

The World Bank is likely to offer technical assistance to Pakistan for developing an integrated infrastructure roadmap and socio-economic development plan for the Reko Diq project and other mining sites in Balochistan, The Express Tribune reported, citing sources. 

According to the news report, a World Bank representative has given consent for the technical support plan during a recent meeting of the Non-Lending Technical Assistance Committee (NLTAC) at the Economic Affairs Ministry. The NLTAC, chaired by the Economic Affairs Secretary, discussed a proposal from the Petroleum Division seeking support from the World Bank in developing these critical plans.

In the meeting, the Petroleum Secretary emphasised the importance of incorporating socio-economic uplift through community development, infrastructure improvement, and environmental protection in ongoing mining activities.

The briefing noted that the technical assistance would address environmental, social, and economic factors across all stages of mining operations—starting from exploration to site closure. This proposal aims to ensure sustainable and responsible growth in Pakistan’s mining sector.

The World Bank representative clarified that the technical assistance would be arranged by the World Bank without any financial obligation for the Pakistani government. However, once the plans are finalised, future development projects could be supported either by the World Bank or the private sector, following appropriate government procedures.

The Planning Ministry’s proposal for hiring a consultancy firm was also agreed upon, with the Petroleum Division set to finalise the concept paper. The NLTAC has decided to forward the request for technical assistance to the World Bank, with the Petroleum Division tasked to share the concept paper and terms of reference for the consultants.

Monitoring Desk
