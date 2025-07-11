Ahsan Iqbal pushes global promotion of Gwadar Port, proposes tunnel link to Oman

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Friday stressed the urgent need to globally showcase Gwadar Port as a strategic trade gateway connecting the Gulf and Central Asia, directing stakeholders to actively promote its cost-effective trade routes and investment incentives at international roadshows and diplomatic platforms.

Chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on the operationalisation of Gwadar Port, Iqbal instructed that high-quality promotional material be distributed via Pakistan’s embassies and diplomatic missions to boost global visibility for the port.

The meeting, coordinated by Dr. Waqas Anwar, Member Infrastructure at the Planning Commission, was attended by senior officials from the Gwadar Port Authority and the Ministries of Maritime Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Defence, Defence Production, Interior, Finance, Commerce, Communications, Railways, and Industries & Production.

Discussions centered on finalizing a comprehensive and coordinated plan to fast-track the port’s operational readiness. Key proposals included organizing an international conference in Islamabad, developing a robust marketing strategy, and intensifying diplomatic outreach to attract trade and investment from Central Asian Republics and other partner nations.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs briefed the committee on its engagement with private shipping liners to begin transshipment operations between Gwadar and the Persian Gulf. Initial cargo categories will include minerals, seafood, cement, and dates, supporting sectors like mining, fisheries, and value-added processing industries.

Iqbal underlined Gwadar’s geostrategic potential, calling it the shortest and most cost-effective trade route linking South Asia to the Gulf and landlocked Central Asian nations such as Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. He proposed the launch of a four-nation consortium to carry out a pre-feasibility study for an undersea tunnel between Gwadar and Oman, aimed at linking South Asia with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Further, the minister revealed that ferry services to Gulf countries were also under consideration, leveraging China’s robust trade presence in the region.

To improve facilities for international seafarers, Iqbal directed the Gwadar Port Authority to ensure high-standard accommodation and recreational amenities for ship crews. The DG of the authority confirmed that suitable lodging, including a 5-star Pearl Continental hotel, is already operational.

On the development of the local aquaculture industry, officials reported that Gwadar’s Fisheries Department is working with China Overseas Ports Holding Company on land surveys and feasibility studies. Iqbal stressed that the interests of local fishermen must be safeguarded and their participation ensured in the fish processing value chain.

The minister was informed that dialogues were ongoing with the fishermen’s union, Mahigeer Ittehad, who have welcomed the establishment of a fish processing facility. Simultaneously, talks are underway with Chinese trawler operators to use Gwadar as an offloading hub and invest in processing infrastructure.

He emphasized that involving local fishermen in decision-making is critical for achieving sustainable practices, equitable market access, and livelihood protection. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs confirmed that these efforts align with Pakistan’s first-ever Fisheries and Aquatic Water Policy. Two ferry service proposals are also currently under review.

The meeting also discussed transforming Gwadar into a dedicated mining port for Balochistan through the development of ore smelting and mineral handling infrastructure. The Ministry of Railways reported the completion of a feasibility study for a Mineral Corridor Rail Link to support this initiative.