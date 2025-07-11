Sign inSubscribe
German exporters urge EU to protect its interests, avoid rushed US trade deal

German exports to the U.S. fall 7.7% in May from the previous month, following a 10.5% drop in April

By Monitoring Desk

erman exporters say they do not want a trade deal with the United States at any price, as negotiations continue between the European Union and Washington ahead of a looming tariff deadline.

Dirk Jandura, president of the Federation of German Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services (BGA), said on Thursday in Berlin that Germany’s interests must be included in any agreement. He said the EU needs a fair deal that benefits all of Europe, and it should not be concluded under pressure.

The European Commission is working to reach a draft agreement with the U.S. before August 1, the deadline set by President Donald Trump for broad tariff increases.

Jandura called for a stronger European single market to improve the EU’s negotiating position and reduce the impact of tariffs. He also urged new trade agreements or revisions to existing ones.

The United States was Germany’s largest trading partner in 2024, with goods trade totaling 253 billion euros, or about $296.8 billion.

Data released Tuesday showed that German exports to the U.S. fell 7.7% in May from the previous month, following a 10.5% drop in April.

Jandura said the situation in foreign trade is serious and could worsen. He said the effects of Trump’s tariff policy are becoming more visible.

