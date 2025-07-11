Global Fund cuts Pakistan’s funding by $27 million for disease control programs amid rising health crisis

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria has reduced its financial support for Pakistan’s health programs, citing global funding constraints and the need for reprioritisation.

According to media reports, this reduction comes at a time when the country is facing rising rates of HIV, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria, exacerbated by ongoing leadership issues and mismanagement within key health programs.

The Global Fund’s decision slashes Pakistan’s total allocation for HIV/AIDS, TB, and malaria programs under Grant Cycle 7 (GC7) from $250.8 million to US$223.6 million, a decrease of more than US$27 million.

The National TB Control Program has been particularly impacted, with its allocation reduced from US$145.7 million to US$129.9 million. The HIV/AIDS component, managed by the National AIDS Control Program and UNDP Pakistan, saw a reduction of over US$4 million. Malaria programs also faced funding cuts across various implementing bodies.

The cuts come amid concerns that previous funding was not utilised effectively. Delays, underperformance, and financial mismanagement have been reported, particularly within the Common Management Unit (CMU), which oversees these disease control programs. Currently, the CMU is without a permanent head, and all three programs are being managed without full-time national program managers.

The Ministry of National Health Services has advertised for these positions, but experts warn that unless competent and transparent leadership is appointed, Pakistan’s efforts to combat these diseases will remain ineffective.

The growing disease burden is evident, with over 1,200 new HIV cases reported monthly, and experts estimate the actual number could be over 3,000 due to underreporting. Pakistan remains one of the top countries in the Asia-Pacific region with a rapidly expanding HIV epidemic.

The TB situation is also critical, with over 610,000 new cases reported annually, ranking Pakistan among the top five high-burden countries globally. Malaria, previously neglected, is resurging due to climate change and poor vector control measures.

The Global Fund’s letter to Pakistani authorities highlighted that the funding cuts were due to both global donor constraints and the need for the country to better prioritize available resources.