Sign inSubscribe
Social Media

Ireland opens new inquiry into TikTok over data storage in China

Ireland is TikTok’s lead data regulator in the European Union, as the platform’s regional headquarters is located there

By Monitoring Desk

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission has opened a new inquiry into TikTok over its storage of European user data in China.

The investigation follows TikTok’s disclosure in April that some user data was temporarily stored on servers in China, despite earlier assurances that no EU data was kept there.

TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, is already appealing a €530 million ($620 million) fine issued by the Irish regulator in May over concerns about how it handles user data. That earlier probe did not cover the storage of data in China, which is now the focus of the new inquiry.

TikTok told the commission in May that it had identified the issue two months earlier and had since deleted the data from Chinese servers. The company said it discovered the data transfer internally, acted to remove it, and informed the regulator.

A spokesperson for TikTok said the report to the DPC shows the company’s commitment to transparency and data protection. TikTok added that the May 2 ruling could have wide implications for global firms operating in Europe.

Ireland is TikTok’s lead data regulator in the European Union, as the platform’s regional headquarters is located there.

Previous article
Chery and BYD linked to $53 million in China’s $121 million EV subsidy audit
Next article
Ideal Spinning Mills announces resumption of operations amid positive market outlook
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.