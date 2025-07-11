Sign inSubscribe
Japan plans to cut U.S. reliance as Ishiba urges greater self-sufficiency

Japan should not be seen as simply following U.S. demands and must work toward greater independence in key sectors, says Japanese PM

By Monitoring Desk

Japan is preparing to reduce its reliance on the United States for security, energy, and food as new U.S. tariffs approach.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Thursday that Japan must become more self-sufficient in key areas where it now depends heavily on the U.S.

His comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump informed him on Monday that Washington will impose a 25% tariff on Japanese imports starting August 1. Trump also left the door open for more negotiations.

Speaking on a television news program, Ishiba said Japan should not be seen as simply following U.S. demands. He added that the country must work toward greater independence in critical sectors.

The prime minister had earlier described the trade talks with the United States as a battle over national interest during a campaign speech on Wednesday.

