Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Job platforms Glassdoor and Indeed are set to cut 1,300 jobs

AI is changing the world and the company must adapt to deliver better experiences for job seekers and employers, says CEO Hisayuki

By Monitoring Desk

Japanese HR tech company Recruit Holdings, the parent of job platforms Indeed and Glassdoor, will cut about 1,300 jobs as it shifts focus toward artificial intelligence.

The reduction amounts to roughly 6% of the HR technology segment’s workforce and affects roles across research and development, growth, and people and sustainability teams, mainly in the United States. Other functions and countries will also be impacted.

In a memo to employees, CEO Hisayuki “Deko” Idekoba said AI is changing the world and the company must adapt to deliver better experiences for job seekers and employers.

Recruit will also integrate Glassdoor’s operations into Indeed. As a result, Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong will leave the company on October 1. LaFawn Davis, chief people and sustainability officer at Indeed, will step down on September 1 and be replaced by Ayano Senaha, chief operating officer of Recruit.

Recruit, which acquired Indeed in 2012 and Glassdoor in 2018, currently employs around 20,000 people in its HR technology unit.

In 2024, Indeed had already announced plans to cut 1,000 jobs, following a 2023 move to reduce 2,200 positions, or 15% of its workforce. The latest layoffs come as companies shift priorities to AI and respond to slower economic growth.

Previous article
Tesla has not applied for California robotaxi permits, says regulators
Next article
Tesla to open first India showroom in Mumbai on July 15
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.