Job platforms Glassdoor and Indeed are set to cut 1,300 jobs

Japanese HR tech company Recruit Holdings, the parent of job platforms Indeed and Glassdoor, will cut about 1,300 jobs as it shifts focus toward artificial intelligence.

The reduction amounts to roughly 6% of the HR technology segment’s workforce and affects roles across research and development, growth, and people and sustainability teams, mainly in the United States. Other functions and countries will also be impacted.

In a memo to employees, CEO Hisayuki “Deko” Idekoba said AI is changing the world and the company must adapt to deliver better experiences for job seekers and employers.

Recruit will also integrate Glassdoor’s operations into Indeed. As a result, Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong will leave the company on October 1. LaFawn Davis, chief people and sustainability officer at Indeed, will step down on September 1 and be replaced by Ayano Senaha, chief operating officer of Recruit.

Recruit, which acquired Indeed in 2012 and Glassdoor in 2018, currently employs around 20,000 people in its HR technology unit.

In 2024, Indeed had already announced plans to cut 1,000 jobs, following a 2023 move to reduce 2,200 positions, or 15% of its workforce. The latest layoffs come as companies shift priorities to AI and respond to slower economic growth.