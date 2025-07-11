Pakistan and EU sign €20 million grant for business and governance improvement

Pakistan and the European Union (EU) have signed a €20 million grant agreement for the “Better Governance and Business Environment” initiative, focusing on sustainable economic development.

The agreement was signed by EU Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka and Economic Affairs Division Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz.

Funded under the EU’s Multi-annual Indicative Programme 2021-2027, the initiative seeks to enhance the competitiveness of Pakistan’s private sector, with a particular focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including those led by women.

The program will strengthen SME-related legislation, facilitate green investments, and promote public-private dialogue. It aligns with the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, GSP+ commitments, and the EU Green Deal, which aim to foster sustainable and resilient value chains.

Dr. Kazim Niaz praised the EU’s ongoing support and its alignment with Pakistan’s goals for private sector growth and institutional reforms.

Ambassador Riina Kionka emphasised that the initiative reflects the EU’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s transition to a more inclusive and competitive economy, with a focus on green innovation and women-led businesses.