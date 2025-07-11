Pakistan launches platform to boost digital trade and regional business connectivity

The Ministry of Commerce launched a dedicated platform to accelerate Pakistan’s digital trade and e-commerce sector, aiming to strengthen regional business connectivity through digital corridors.

The platform was unveiled at the inaugural GLOBE Pakistan Summit, organised by Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

This initiative represents Pakistan’s first formal effort to foster digital trade and regional integration. Commerce Secretary Jawad Paul emphasized the government’s commitment to creating a secure, globally integrated digital trade environment and supporting e-commerce platforms to help local businesses expand internationally.

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch highlighted the growing importance of economic diplomacy in expanding Pakistan’s trade reach and emphasized the role of digital tools in enhancing regional partnerships and cross-border trade.