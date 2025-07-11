Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan, Russia sign protocol to restore and modernise steel mills 

Project aims to restart and expand steel production, marking a new chapter in bilateral cooperation

By APP

Moscow: Pakistan and Russia have signed a protocol to restore and modernize Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), reaffirming their long-standing industrial partnership.

The agreement was signed at the Pakistan Embassy in Moscow by Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Saif Anjum and General Director of Industrial Engineering LLC from the Russian side Vadim Velichko, in the presence of SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation Muhammad Khalid Jamali, said a news release here on Friday.

“Reviving PSM with Russia’s support reflects our shared history and commitment to a stronger industrial future,” said Haroon.

Originally built with Soviet assistance in 1971, PSM remains a lasting symbol of Pakistan-Russia ties.

APP
APP

