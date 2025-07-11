Pakistan, Russia to strengthen trade and energy ties, says Russian Deputy PM

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk has described Pakistan and Russia as “natural allies,” emphasising President Vladimir Putin’s strong commitment to deepening trade and energy cooperation between the two countries.

Overchuk, who spoke at a meeting with a high-level Pakistani delegation in Moscow on Thursday, also highlighted that President Putin eagerly anticipates his upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the SCO-Council of Heads of State in Tianjin, China, in late August.

The Pakistani delegation, led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Foreign Affairs Ambassador Syed Tariq Fatemi and SAPM on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation with Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk.

Overchuk reiterated Russia’s support for Pakistan’s inclusion in the BRICS group and emphasized the importance of key connectivity projects, such as the planned railway link between Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Russia, along with the launch of a pilot cargo train between Pakistan and Russia in August 2025.

During the meeting, SAPM Fatemi conveyed Pakistan’s leadership’s greetings to Overchuk and reaffirmed the importance of strong bilateral ties. The two sides reviewed cooperation in several sectors, including political relations, trade, energy, industrial and agricultural collaboration, and connectivity.

Haroon Akhtar Khan also highlighted the ongoing discussions on the new Steel Mills project in Karachi, noting its significance in enhancing future cooperation between the two countries. The SAPM stressed that strengthening ties with Russia remained a top priority for Pakistan’s foreign policy, particularly in terms of energy security and regional stability.

As part of the delegation’s visit, SAPM Fatemi also met with Russian First Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Sorokin, where the two officials expressed satisfaction with ongoing energy cooperation. They discussed expanding ties in energy, particularly in hydropower, LPG, and the modernization of oil refineries. Sorokin reiterated Russia’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s energy security and looked forward to further collaboration at the upcoming 10th session of the Pakistan-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission.