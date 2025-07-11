PM Shehbaz urges digital overhaul of governance, lauds energy ministry’s reform model

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming Pakistan’s outdated administrative framework into a modern, digital, and efficient governance model, emphasizing that sustainable economic growth and national prosperity are impossible without structural modernization.

Chairing a high level meeting in Islamabad, the prime minister directed the immediate rollout of reforms aimed at enhancing ministerial performance. He called for hiring top-tier experts in every sector to drive this transformation, underscoring the importance of professional expertise in meeting contemporary governance demands.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Energy presented a comprehensive briefing on a newly established expert-driven framework designed to overhaul governance and accelerate reforms. The ministry’s system separates policy and monitoring from technical execution, with a specialized team of sector professionals focused on implementation, innovation, and forward planning.

The prime minister said Pakistan could not afford to move forward with a bureaucratic system that has remained largely unchanged for over seventy years. He pointed to the country’s abundant natural resources and the immense potential of its youthful population, noting that many Pakistani professionals have gained global recognition for their talent.

He commended Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Khan Leghari and his team for their relentless efforts and highlighted the critical role of international experts and consultants in guiding structural reforms. These professionals, he said, would bring in new thinking, methodologies, and practices aligned with global governance standards.

PM Shehbaz specifically praised the energy ministry’s success in cutting losses and saving billions of rupees for the national exchequer, calling it a benchmark for other ministries to follow. He instructed the formation of a committee tasked with finalizing actionable recommendations for restructuring other ministries and government institutions, modeled on the reforms implemented in the energy sector. The committee will also prioritize the recruitment of skilled professionals and the transition of ministries to modern systems of operation.

The meeting was briefed that under the National Electricity Plan, the Ministry of Energy had already implemented 134 strategic directives. The newly adopted model enables the ministry to focus on policy formulation, monitoring, and long-term planning, while execution rests with a technical arm of subject-matter experts.

The session also included detailed presentations on the profiles of sector experts and the operational structure of the ministry under the revised system.