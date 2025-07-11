Sign inSubscribe
Police raid SBCA office, detain nine officials over Lyari building collapse

FIR filed against SBCA officials and building owners following tragedy that killed 27

By Monitoring Desk

Karachi Police have raided the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) office and detained nine senior officials, including a retired director, for questioning in connection with the collapse of a residential building in Lyari. 

According to media reports, an FIR was registered on Thursday, naming SBCA officials and the building owners.

The case revolves around the collapse of a five-storey building on Fida Hussain Shaikha Road in Lyari’s Baghdadi area on July 4, which resulted in 27 deaths and 11 injuries. The incident has led to public outrage and prompted an investigation into its causes and accountability.

Among those arrested are Additional Director General Irfan Naqvi, Zargham Shah, retired director Asif Rizvi, Chalis Siddiqui, Ashfaq Khokhar, Deputy Director Faheem Siddiqui, Assistant Director Zulfiqar Shah, and Faheem Murtaza. The building’s owners have also been detained for questioning.

The detained SBCA officials are being interrogated over their alleged involvement in illegal constructions in the area and their failure to prevent structural violations. Authorities are actively pursuing other individuals named in the FIR.

In response to the tragedy, Governor Sindh has launched relief efforts for those affected, providing daily meals to families impacted by the collapse of dilapidated buildings in Lyari.

