PSX continues upward momentum as KSE-100 crosses 134,000 mark





KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) sustained its bullish momentum on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 600 points and crossing the 134,000 mark during the second half of the trading session.

By market close at 3:30pm, the KSE-100 Index stood at 134,378.35, reflecting an increase of 596.01 points or 0.45%.

The rally was driven by buying interest in major sectors, particularly automobile assemblers, power generation, refineries, and oil and gas marketing companies. Notable gainers included Attock Refinery Limited (ARL), Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL), Hub Power Company (HUBCO), Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

The gains built on Thursday’s market performance, when the index surged by 1,205 points or 0.91% to close at 133,782.35. The recent upswing has been attributed to renewed investor confidence ahead of the corporate earnings season and easing yields on long-term government bonds.