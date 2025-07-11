Shipping insurers raise rates after Houthi attacks in Red Sea

The cost of insuring commercial ships that sail past Yemen’s Houthi militants surged after the rebels sank two ships and killed sailors this week, underscoring how the attacks have revived risk in the crucial waterway.

Shipowners now have to pay about 1% of a ship’s value if they want to pass through the Red Sea, said Marcus Baker, global head of marine cargo and logistics at Marsh McLennan, the world’s largest insurance broker. That’s up from 0.2% to 0.3% in recent months, a period when there had been a lull in attacks.

The rapidly rising war-risk rates, which had come from lower levels during a lull in attacks in recent months, reflect underwriters’ concerns that the dangers on the route that links Europe with Asia have now returned to levels last seen about a year ago.

The rates, extra charges paid by shipowners or charterers to insurers when they decide to sail through risky areas, are likely to increase costs for the few ships that are still sailing through the Red Sea. Those that avoid the region have to add thousands of miles more on their route around Africa instead.