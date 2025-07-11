Tesla has not applied for California robotaxi permits, says regulators

Tesla has not yet applied for the permits required to operate driverless taxis in California, according to two state agencies on Thursday.

This comes a day after CEO Elon Musk said the company planned to expand its robotaxi service to the San Francisco Bay Area within two months.

California’s Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed that Tesla has not submitted applications for either a driverless testing or deployment permit. The California Public Utilities Commission said Tesla also has not applied for any new permits beyond a transportation charter-party carrier permit.

That permit allows the company to operate chauffeur-style services, including pre-arranged employee transport.

Tesla began limited robotaxi testing in Austin, Texas last month with about a dozen vehicles, select passengers, and a safety monitor in the front seat. CEO Elon Musk said this test area would expand over the weekend.

Videos shared on social media showed some driving issues during the early days of the trial.

Musk said on his social media platform that Tesla is waiting for regulatory approvals before launching in California. While the state has strict requirements for autonomous vehicles, including testing data and location restrictions, regulators did not specify how long permit reviews could take.

Tesla has applied in Arizona to test and operate an autonomous ride-sharing service in the Phoenix Metro area. The state’s transportation department said Tesla is seeking to operate with and without a driver and a decision is expected by the end of the month.

Tesla’s expansion into robotaxis is seen as key to its long-term strategy as sales of its current electric vehicle lineup slow. The company’s valuation relies heavily on future technologies like autonomous taxis and AI-powered humanoid robots.

Tesla shares rose nearly 5% on Thursday but remain down 23% for the year. The company did not respond to requests for comment.