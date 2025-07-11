Tesla to open first India showroom in Mumbai on July 15

Tesla will open its first showroom in India on July 15 at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, marking its formal entry into the world’s third-largest car market.

The company confirmed the launch through an invitation to media, calling it the “launch of Tesla in India through the opening of the Tesla experience centre.”

The move follows years of regulatory discussions and comes as Tesla continues to face high import duties in India. Imported vehicles in the country are subject to a 70% customs duty and a 30% luxury tax, which Tesla executives have called a major challenge.

Despite concerns, Tesla has moved forward with leasing space and hiring staff in India.

Property records show that Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt. has leased a 4,003-square-foot showroom in the Maker Maxity complex in Mumbai. The lease, signed with Univco Properties LLP, includes a security deposit of Rs 2.11 crore and monthly rent of Rs 35.26 lakh, with a 5% annual increase.

The lease is valid for five years.

Tesla has imported cars, chargers, and accessories worth close to $1 million into India from January to June, according to customs data. The shipments, mainly from China and the U.S., included several units of its Model Y vehicles and multiple Superchargers.

The entry into India comes at a time when Tesla is facing excess capacity at its global factories and slowing sales. Tesla is currently focusing on selling imported vehicles in India rather than setting up a local manufacturing unit.

Although CEO Elon Musk had planned to visit India last year to announce a possible $2–$3 billion investment, the trip was cancelled. The company has since conveyed it is not interested in manufacturing in India at this stage.

The Indian government has introduced new policies to attract Tesla and other electric vehicle makers to invest in local production. Tesla has hired for several positions it listed earlier this year, including store managers, sales and service roles, and is also looking for supply chain engineers and vehicle operators for its autopilot program.

The showroom launch in Mumbai is expected to be the first step in Tesla’s phased entry into the Indian market, with plans to expand into other major cities over time.