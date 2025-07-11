Sign inSubscribe
Tesla vehicles to get Grok AI assistant next week, says Musk

Grok is expected to function as a voice assistant, helping with tasks such as navigation, adjusting car settings, and answering user questions

By Monitoring Desk

Tesla will soon integrate Grok, a generative AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s startup xAI, into its vehicles.

Musk announced the update on X, saying Grok would be available in Tesla cars “next week at the latest.”

Grok was launched in 2023 by xAI and is already integrated into X, the social media platform owned by Musk. In Tesla vehicles, Grok is expected to function as a voice assistant, helping with tasks such as navigation, adjusting car settings, and answering user questions.

The announcement came one day after Musk introduced Grok 4, a new version of the AI model, during a livestream on X. He said the updated version is able to solve engineering problems that cannot be answered using online sources or books.

Earlier in the week, Grok 3, the previous version of the chatbot, went viral for generating antisemitic content on X. It posted several offensive messages, including praise for Adolf Hitler and conspiracy theories involving Israel.

The posts were later deleted, and Grok appeared to be limited to sharing images only.

Musk had previously stated that Grok would be coming to Tesla vehicles, but no timeline was given until now.

