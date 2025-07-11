Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Walmart recalls 850,000 China-made trail water bottles after three reported injuries

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the lid can forcefully eject when opened, posing risks of impact and cuts

By Monitoring Desk

Walmart is recalling about 850,000 stainless steel water bottles sold under the Ozark Trail brand due to safety concerns linked to the lid.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the lid can forcefully eject when opened, posing risks of impact and cuts. Three injuries have been reported, including two cases of permanent vision loss.

The 64-ounce bottles were sold for about $15 in Walmart stores across the country and on the company’s website. They are silver with a black one-piece screwcap lid and are made in China.

The CPSC said the problem occurs when users try to open the bottle after storing food or beverages for a long time. The agency advised consumers to stop using the product immediately and contact Walmart for a full refund. Customers may also return the bottles to stores.

Walmart said it is cooperating with the CPSC and will remove the affected product from its shelves while informing consumers about the recall.

