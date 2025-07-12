Sign inSubscribe
Governance

FBR notifies security deposit rules for freight forwarder licensing

New rules require up to Rs500,000 deposit via Defence Saving Certificates depending on operational scope

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has notified new licensing requirements for freight forwarders, mandating security deposits of Rs200,000 for single customs station operations and Rs500,000 for those seeking to operate at multiple stations.

The changes were issued through SRO 1222(I)/2025, amending the Customs Rules, 2001 to formalise the licensing process for new applicants in the freight forwarding sector.

Under the revised rules, applicants must submit their request using a designated format (Form-A) along with supporting documentation and a non-refundable processing fee of Rs5,000 payable to the concerned Collector of Customs.

Once the application is received, the licensing authority may grant approval provided the applicant meets all eligibility conditions. These include submission of a security deposit in the form of Defence Saving Certificates (DSCs), pledged to the Collector of Customs, and execution of a bond guaranteeing good conduct and compliance with customs regulations.

The measure is part of FBR’s broader effort to standardise regulatory requirements in the freight logistics sector, enhance compliance, and ensure more secure handling of cargo through licensed intermediaries.

Previous article
Ahsan Iqbal pushes global promotion of Gwadar Port, proposes tunnel link to Oman
Next article
Govt moves to boost Gwadar Port transshipment operations, promote global outreach
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.