FBR notifies security deposit rules for freight forwarder licensing

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has notified new licensing requirements for freight forwarders, mandating security deposits of Rs200,000 for single customs station operations and Rs500,000 for those seeking to operate at multiple stations.

The changes were issued through SRO 1222(I)/2025, amending the Customs Rules, 2001 to formalise the licensing process for new applicants in the freight forwarding sector.

Under the revised rules, applicants must submit their request using a designated format (Form-A) along with supporting documentation and a non-refundable processing fee of Rs5,000 payable to the concerned Collector of Customs.

Once the application is received, the licensing authority may grant approval provided the applicant meets all eligibility conditions. These include submission of a security deposit in the form of Defence Saving Certificates (DSCs), pledged to the Collector of Customs, and execution of a bond guaranteeing good conduct and compliance with customs regulations.

The measure is part of FBR’s broader effort to standardise regulatory requirements in the freight logistics sector, enhance compliance, and ensure more secure handling of cargo through licensed intermediaries.