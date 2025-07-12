IT minister, Google discuss AI collaboration to strengthen Pakistan’s digital ecosystem

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja met with Google’s Regional AI Developer Ecosystem team to explore collaborative initiatives aimed at advancing Pakistan’s artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and digital innovation landscape.

During the high-level engagement, both sides discussed strategies for AI adoption, workforce upskilling, and community-based development in Pakistan’s growing digital economy. Google officials shared updates on their ongoing initiatives, including the Google Developer Groups (GDGs), the TaleemAabaad educational outreach, and other programs designed to build grassroots tech talent.

Minister Khawaja expressed appreciation for Google’s role in nurturing local innovation and reiterated the government’s commitment to leveraging global partnerships to accelerate digital transformation. “We see AI not just as a tool for growth, but as a catalyst for youth empowerment, job creation, and improved public service delivery,” she said.

The minister also held a separate meeting with the N+1 team — a group of young Pakistani developers who recently ranked among the top 10 in the Google Solution Challenge held in the Philippines. She congratulated the team for their outstanding performance and described their achievement as a source of national pride.

“Pakistani youth are proving their capabilities at the global level,” said Minister Khawaja. “The government is committed to supporting and empowering such talent through the right platforms and opportunities.”

She emphasised that a structured and long-term partnership between the Ministry of IT and Google is essential to ensure sustainable progress in Pakistan’s AI ecosystem. The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding to explore avenues for collaboration, particularly in areas of AI training, ethical AI development, and expanding access to global developer resources.