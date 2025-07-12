Sign inSubscribe
PSQCA board approves major reforms in salaries, automation, and global trade standards

Regularisation of employees, solar rollout, SAP implementation, and MoUs with global partners headline PSQCA’s 35th board meeting

In a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi, the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) Board of Directors approved a sweeping set of reforms aimed at institutional overhaul, staff welfare, and digital modernisation.

The 35th Board meeting, held in Islamabad, was attended by PSQCA Director General Rizwan Ahmed Sheikh, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Executive Director General Muhammad Ashraf, and other senior officials. The session focused on strengthening internal systems, improving service delivery, and aligning with national and international trade and sustainability goals.

Among the most immediate and tangible outcomes was the board’s decision to regularise PSQCA employees and release long-pending salaries. Lower-grade staff in BS-01 to BS-04 will receive immediate disbursement, offering financial relief to a critical segment of the workforce. Incentive shares for the current fiscal year were also approved, and existing medical benefits under the 2004 Medical Attendance Rules were extended.

To reduce costs and promote sustainability, the Board sanctioned the installation of solar power systems across all PSQCA component centres and its Karachi head office. This initiative supports the government’s broader climate goals and will help reduce the authority’s operational energy expenses.

On the trade facilitation front, PSQCA received clearance to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UK’s Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA). The partnership is expected to ease export procedures and enhance the global competitiveness of Pakistani food products through better alignment with international quality standards.

To modernise internal operations, the board approved the implementation of SAP enterprise software across the Accounts, Finance, and HR departments. This digital transition is intended to increase transparency, streamline workflows, and reduce inefficiencies. The procurement of new operational vehicles — subject to clearance from the Finance Division’s Austerity Committee — was also greenlit to strengthen PSQCA’s field and logistical capabilities.

Additionally, the board gave a go-ahead to sign a Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) with a foreign automobile testing lab, signalling Pakistan’s intent to deepen global technical cooperation in automotive standards and quality assurance.

Federal Minister Magsi lauded the PSQCA team for its performance and underlined the importance of swift and transparent implementation of the approved measures. He instructed departments to prioritise execution to ensure visible improvement in service delivery, institutional transparency, and public trust.

The Board reiterated its commitment to aligning PSQCA’s operations with the government’s broader reform agenda, including enhancing digital infrastructure, fostering global partnerships, and prioritising the welfare of public sector employees.

