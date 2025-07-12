Punjab launches ‘Maryam Nawaz Ration Card’ to support 40,000 mines workers

LAHORE — The Punjab government has launched the “Maryam Nawaz Ration Card” scheme, a food security initiative aimed at supporting 40,000 mines workers across the province with monthly subsidies of up to Rs3,000. The scheme was formally inaugurated by Provincial Minister for Mines Sher Ali Gorchani under the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking at the ceremony organised by the Mines & Minerals Department, Gorchani called the scheme a reflection of the government’s shift toward a welfare-oriented model focused on economic dignity for labourers. He emphasised that the food subsidy will be increased in the future and noted that a majority of initial ration card recipients hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “CM Maryam Nawaz believes that every labourer deserves support, regardless of their province of origin,” he said.

The minister also highlighted the department’s revenue performance, citing a record Rs30 billion generated through a transparent e-auction of mining rights—an achievement he claimed sets a new benchmark for other provinces.

Secretary Mines & Minerals Parvez Iqbal Butt announced an increase in the welfare fund for mines workers from Rs700 million to Rs3 billion. He also revealed a special Rs1.5 billion package for workers this year. Additional benefits under the welfare initiative include free laptops, electric bikes, and scholarships for the children of mines workers.

“Our aim is transparent, merit-based service delivery that enhances the lives of those at the heart of Punjab’s mining economy,” said Butt.