Punjab offers Rs350bn for railway track upgradation; NA panel probes Pak-Railway’s restructuring

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government has shown willingness to invest Rs350 billion for the upgradation and dualisation of railway tracks across the province, Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Pakistan Railways on Friday.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan to review the latest developments in the Pakistan Railways (PR), including organisational restructuring, project plans, and land disputes.

Briefing the committee, Abbasi said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had expressed interest in modernising the railway network within the province, and a proposal for track dualisation was under consideration. He termed the provincial government’s willingness to contribute Rs350 billion a significant development for national rail infrastructure.

During the meeting, the committee questioned the rationale behind winding up three of PR’s state-owned enterprises: Railway Construction Company (RAILCOP), Pakistan Railway Advisory and Consultancy Services (PRACS), and Pakistan Railway Freight and Transportation Company (PRFTC).

In response, Abbasi explained that the ministry had opted for a right-sizing strategy aligned with broader federal government initiatives. He said the functions performed by these companies were being handled internally by PR itself, which rendered them redundant. The committee, however, recommended that experienced staff from these defunct companies should be accommodated within PR’s existing operations.

Concerns were also raised over the presence of around 47 Pakistan Railways officers reportedly residing abroad while still drawing salaries and benefits. Abbasi acknowledged the issue and assured the committee that these cases were under examination. The committee asked for a detailed report on the matter to be presented in the next session.

In another matter, the committee directed PR to undertake maintenance and repairs of the pedestrian walkway on the Red Bridge over the Kabul River in Nowshera Kalan, District Nowshera.

To investigate a separate issue involving an audio leak allegedly featuring the current Divisional Superintendent of PR Karachi and the CEO of Pakistan Railways, the committee formed a four-member sub-committee. The sub-committee will be convened by MNA Shafqat Abbas and include members Ibrar Ahmad, Sadiq Ali Memon, and Syed Waseem Hussain. It is expected to submit its report within 30 days.

The committee also deliberated on a land dispute concerning Mouza Sonaki in Tehsil and District Muzaffargarh. The Commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan Division presented a report on the matter, but the committee did not find it satisfactory. It decided to summon the Senior Member of the Board of Revenue Punjab and the Commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan Division to resolve the land title restoration issue in favour of Pakistan Railways.

The session concluded with directives to ensure greater transparency in personnel deployment, improved asset management, and enhanced coordination between federal and provincial authorities for rail development.