Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

UBL’s half-year Profit doubles to Rs 64.7bn on soaring interest income

Bank announces Rs8/share interim dividend as spreads drive 205% surge in net interest income

By News Desk


United Bank Limited (PSX: UBL) reported a 106% year-on-year jump in its after-tax profit to Rs64.7 billion for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, driven by a more than threefold increase in net interest income amid higher interest rate spreads. This compares to Rs31.4 billion earned in the same period last year.

The bank’s earnings per share (EPS) rose to Rs26.07, up from Rs12.58 in 1HFY24, reflecting strong underlying profitability.

UBL’s net interest income grew by a staggering 205% to Rs175.4 billion, compared to Rs57.3 billion last year, benefitting from improved yields and a favourable interest rate environment. Total income surged 113% to Rs208.5 billion, up from Rs97.9 billion a year earlier.

In a stock filing on Saturday, the bank declared an interim cash dividend of Rs8 per share, taking the total payout for the first half of FY25 to Rs19 per share (270%), including an earlier dividend of Rs11 per share.

On the non-markup side, income from fee, foreign exchange, dividends, and securities fell 19% year-on-year to Rs33 billion from Rs40.6 billion. The decline was largely attributed to lower capital gains, as last year included sizeable one-off portfolio gains. Nonetheless, strong momentum in core banking activity partially offset this: fee and commission income rose 43%, foreign exchange income increased 20%, and gains on securities rebounded with a 330% rise.

Operating expenses rose 53% to Rs59.7 billion, reflecting inflationary pressures and growth-related costs, but remained well covered by income growth. Profit before credit loss allowance stood at Rs146.5 billion, up 153% from Rs57.8 billion.

The bank booked Rs3.9 billion in credit loss provisions and write-offs, up 60% year-on-year, reflecting a conservative stance amid macroeconomic uncertainty and ensuring adequate risk coverage.

Tax expenses surged to Rs85.6 billion, more than triple the Rs28.3 billion paid in the same period last year, in line with higher pre-tax earnings and adjusted for recent tax measures.

Despite a dip in miscellaneous recoveries, which brought other income down slightly to Rs0.5 billion from Rs0.6 billion, UBL’s overall profitability profile remained strong, as reflected in its 149% increase in pre-tax earnings to Rs150.4 billion.

The bank’s results position it among the top-performing financial institutions in the country so far in 2025, amid a high-interest rate environment and cautious credit outlook.

Previous article
Senate panel reviews sharp drop in rice export interceptions after SPS reforms
Next article
NJPMC directs division benches to hear tax, financial cases in High Courts
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.