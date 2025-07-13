Sign inSubscribe
BISP blocks 508 retailer devices in South Punjab

BISP officials say inspections in South Punjab led to 23 arrests over illegal deductions and financial malpractice

MULTAN: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) South Zone Punjab has blocked 508 retailer devices and registered 22 FIRs during a crackdown targeting unauthorized deductions and embezzlement in the quarter four (April–June) tranche for the financial year 2024–25.

According to BISP officials, field teams carried out inspections and beneficiary verifications across districts in South Punjab. Law enforcement agencies arrested 23 individuals involved in financial malpractice and illegal deductions.

Zonal Director Sayema Bashir said the measures reflect the programme’s efforts to ensure transparency and protect payments intended for low-income families.

She stated that monitoring teams are present in the field to oversee the disbursement process and ensure compliance with rules.

Sayema urged beneficiaries to report unauthorized deductions or misconduct through the BISP helpline (0800-26477) or at the nearest BISP office.

She said no deductions from grants given to eligible families will be tolerated and the programme remains committed to delivering full payments.

