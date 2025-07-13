Sign inSubscribe
Commerce Minister begins UK visit to boost Pakistan–UK trade ties

A key event during the trip will be the signing of the Terms of Reference for the Pakistan-UK Trade Dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has begun an official visit to the United Kingdom from July 14 to 20, 2025, accompanied by Commerce Secretary Jawad Paul.

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral trade ties and expand institutional cooperation between Pakistan and the UK.

A key event during the trip will be the signing of the Terms of Reference for the Pakistan-UK Trade Dialogue. The agreement will formalize efforts to standardize and enhance trade coordination between the two countries.

The minister will meet members of the All Parties Parliamentary Group to seek political support for improved trade and investment flows. Discussions will focus on aligning parliamentary cooperation with Pakistan’s economic goals.

He is also scheduled to engage with major Chambers of Commerce in London and Birmingham to promote Pakistan’s export potential and encourage private sector collaboration in trade.

Meetings with UK-based companies operating in food processing, IT, engineering, fintech and capital investment sectors are planned to highlight Pakistan’s market opportunities and attract targeted investment.

The visit includes sessions with the UK Pakistan Business Council, Pakistan Britain Business Council, and UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry to strengthen institutional trade ties and promote diaspora-led trade initiatives.

The ministry said the visit reflects Pakistan’s efforts to expand its commercial presence in key international markets and support economic diplomacy objectives.

