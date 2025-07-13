Sign inSubscribe
FBR to consult stakeholders before launching digital enforcement stations

FBR said internal discussions with Pakistan Customs Wing on the additional financing component have been ongoing from July 2024 to February 2025

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue plans to consult five key stakeholder groups before launching Digital Enforcement Stations across the country in 2025-26 as part of efforts to prevent smuggling and illicit trade.

According to the FBR’s Stakeholder Engagement Plan (Version 4), released under the World Bank-funded Pakistan Raises Revenue Project–Additional Financing, the stakeholder consultations will include importers’ associations, chambers of commerce and industries, goods transport associations, Pakistan Single Window, and Pakistan Customs Border Stations. These consultations will continue throughout the project’s life.

The FBR said internal discussions with the Pakistan Customs Wing on the additional financing component have been ongoing from July 2024 to February 2025. These discussions have covered the basic structure of the proposed Digital Enforcement Stations and included matters related to civil works and services to be provided to stakeholders.

The Pakistan Raises Revenue Project has also informed Pakistan Customs about requirements under the Environmental and Social Management Plan and the Stakeholder Engagement Plan. This includes dissemination of information and setting up a Grievance Redress Mechanism at each site.

According to the Finance Act 2025, the Board may declare locations as Digital Enforcement Stations through a notification in the official Gazette. The Board may also notify any existing customs check-post to serve as a Digital Enforcement Station.

The Finance Act further states that the Board may issue rules related to staffing, operations, and the use of technology at these stations. It also allows for the hiring of retired junior commissioned officers and soldiers of the armed forces on contract for available customs posts under this section.

Pakistan and Vietnam agree to renew banking cooperation agreement
CM Punjab approves new police force to manage crowds and protect property
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

