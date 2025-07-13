Government plans federation of engineering institutions in Pakistan, says Ahsan

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday inaugurated the newly established Engineers’ Lounge at the Institution of Engineers Pakistan (IEP).

The lounge, launched by Engineer Usman Farooq, is intended to support innovation, collaboration and policy engagement among engineers nationwide. The inauguration was attended by professionals from the Pakistan Engineering Congress, Pakistan Engineering Council, Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Pakistan (IEEEP), and other engineering bodies from across the country.

During his address, the minister announced that a national policy is being developed in consultation with all four provinces to address Indian water aggression. A special technical committee comprising water experts and engineers will be formed to provide recommendations for managing water disputes and ensuring informed decision-making.

The committee will include representatives from major engineering institutions.

Ahsan Iqbal also shared plans for the formation of a “Federation of Engineering Institutions of Pakistan” to bring all engineering organizations under a unified platform. He said the new body would give engineers stronger representation in national policymaking and a more prominent role in development efforts.

The minister highlighted the need to mobilize engineers to help tackle national challenges. He said the Engineers’ Lounge would serve as a base for training, research, mentorship and innovation and would evolve into a National Engineering Club.

He described engineers as a national asset and said their expertise must be aligned with the country’s development goals. He assured the government’s support for all engineering institutions.

IEP Secretary General Engineer Amir Zamir Khan expressed support for the government’s national development agenda and said engineering institutions are prepared to collaborate under the Planning Commission’s direction. He also emphasized the importance of national unity over provincial divides.

Engineer Usman Farooq said the lounge reflects a vision to empower young engineers and to play a role in resolving national issues.