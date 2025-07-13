Sign inSubscribe
Iran Air to start direct flights from Quetta to Zahidan and Mashhad

The flights aim to support trade, reduce travel time and costs for traders, and improve connectivity between the two countries

By Monitoring Desk

QUETTA: Iran Air will begin direct weekly passenger and cargo flights from Quetta to the Iranian cities of Zahidan and Mashhad, according to a statement by Iran’s acting consul general in Quetta, Ali Reza Rajai.

The announcement was made during a ceremony organised by the Pak-Iran Joint Chamber of Commerce. The flights aim to support trade, reduce travel time and costs for traders, and improve connectivity between the two countries.

Rajai said the new service will strengthen bilateral relations and promote business and travel cooperation. He added that the flights will also help develop port-to-port links between Gwadar Port in Pakistan and Chabahar Port in Iran.

Iran Air Chief Agha Karimi and Deputy Chief Agha Ismail were also present at the event. Rajai called for the removal of bureaucratic obstacles to support trade, including improvements in the visa process and lower travel costs.

