Licence suspended, $1 million worth shipments halted in pesticide probe

ISLAMABAD: The government has uncovered a methyl bromide scandal in the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) and suspended the licence of a company found importing the substance from a suspicious origin. Four under-process shipments worth $1 million were also intercepted at the port in coordination with Pakistan Customs.

The action comes amid a broader crackdown on the DPP, as the Ministry of National Food Security and Research pushes ahead with reforms to align Pakistan’s agricultural trade infrastructure with international standards. Over the past six months, the DPP has undertaken several operational and regulatory changes under the direction of Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain.

As part of the overhaul, the ministry launched the National Agri-Trade and Food Safety Authority (NAFSA), upgraded testing laboratories, and began establishing modern infrastructure to improve compliance with international phytosanitary standards and enhance export competitiveness.

One major step was the revision of import conditions for methyl bromide based on scientific review. The policy change reduced unjustified use of the pesticide, leading to cost savings of Rs30,000 to Rs40,000 per container for imports of cotton, grains, pulses, and lentils.

Following an internal audit, the ministry found that a company was importing methyl bromide from an unverified source. The DPP carried out detailed scrutiny, including third-party verification and document cross-checking, resulting in immediate suspension of the company’s licence.

The finance ministry said these enforcement measures helped prevent the entry of harmful substances and signalled a strong stance against non-compliance. Disciplinary action has been initiated against officials found involved in the violations.

Minister Hussain reiterated that the government will maintain a zero-tolerance policy on regulatory violations. He said transparency and accountability remain key goals, and the reforms aim to ensure that agricultural and quarantine systems operate in line with global trade requirements.

The disruption of the high-value scam and the prompt regulatory response have been noted by industry stakeholders as a step toward restoring integrity in the system. The ministry stated that it will continue pursuing reforms to promote fair competition and institutional discipline.