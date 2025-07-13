Maryam Nawaz orders creation of no-bird zones around airport areas

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the launch of a comprehensive operation to eliminate bird hazards near Lahore’s airports.

The initiative is aimed at preventing bird strikes by declaring specific high-risk areas as “no-bird zones” and removing activities that attract birds. A formal notification has been issued by the provincial government, banning poultry farms, bakeries, and slaughterhouses that lack proper environmental protection measures near airport zones.

The disposal of animal hides and open dumping have also been prohibited, and lidded garbage bins have been made mandatory in sensitive areas.

The district administration, Punjab Wildlife Department, and Environmental Protection Authority have been tasked with implementation. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has been directed to activate Punjab’s first dedicated Wildlife Force.

The government has also ordered the closure of illegal slaughterhouses and poultry farms operating near airports and instructed businesses to comply with waste disposal regulations.

The notification further restricts rooftop grain scattering, pigeon breeding, and large-scale pigeon flying in residential areas. Feeding birds in public places and temples will also be limited, with enforcement under the Punjab Wildlife Act.

Wildlife Rangers have been instructed to begin immediate operations.

High-risk areas identified for action include Lahore Eastern Bypass, Manawan Hospital Dahoriwala, PKLI, Chungi Amar Sidhu, Ichhra Lal, and Chah Miran. These have been officially designated as no-bird zones.

The government emphasized that bird collisions with aircraft typically occur below 3,000 feet during take-off and landing, citing data from ICAO and IATA.

The notification warned of legal penalties for non-compliance, including arrests and fines. Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said these steps are essential for maintaining air travel safety and align with international practices for aviation risk prevention.