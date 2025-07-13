Nvidia CEO schedules July 16 media briefing in Beijing

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is set to hold a media briefing in Beijing on July 16, the company confirmed, marking his second visit to China this year.

His trip comes at a time of growing scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over Nvidia’s business dealings in the country.

In a letter sent Friday, two bipartisan U.S. senators urged Huang to avoid meetings with Chinese companies linked to military or intelligence agencies, and to stay clear of firms on the U.S. export restrictions list.

Huang last visited China in April, where he emphasized the importance of the Chinese market for Nvidia. Despite ongoing U.S. export controls, including a recent ban on Nvidia’s H20 AI chips, the most powerful model previously allowed for sale in China, the company continues to generate significant revenue from the market.

China contributed $17 billion to Nvidia’s revenue in the fiscal year ending January 26, making up 13% of its total sales, according to the firm’s latest annual report. Huang has repeatedly described China as vital to Nvidia’s long-term strategy.

Nvidia also faces increasing competition in China, particularly from Huawei and other domestic firms developing graphics processing units for AI training. However, Chinese companies still seek Nvidia’s products, largely due to its proprietary computing platform, CUDA.

Nvidia recently reached a market value of over $4 trillion, underlining its leading role in the global race for artificial intelligence dominance.