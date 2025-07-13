Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Nvidia CEO schedules July 16 media briefing in Beijing

U.S. senators urge Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to avoid meetings with Chinese firms linked to military or intelligence agencies

By Monitoring Desk

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is set to hold a media briefing in Beijing on July 16, the company confirmed, marking his second visit to China this year.

His trip comes at a time of growing scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over Nvidia’s business dealings in the country.

In a letter sent Friday, two bipartisan U.S. senators urged Huang to avoid meetings with Chinese companies linked to military or intelligence agencies, and to stay clear of firms on the U.S. export restrictions list.

Huang last visited China in April, where he emphasized the importance of the Chinese market for Nvidia. Despite ongoing U.S. export controls, including a recent ban on Nvidia’s H20 AI chips, the most powerful model previously allowed for sale in China, the company continues to generate significant revenue from the market.

China contributed $17 billion to Nvidia’s revenue in the fiscal year ending January 26, making up 13% of its total sales, according to the firm’s latest annual report. Huang has repeatedly described China as vital to Nvidia’s long-term strategy.

Nvidia also faces increasing competition in China, particularly from Huawei and other domestic firms developing graphics processing units for AI training. However, Chinese companies still seek Nvidia’s products, largely due to its proprietary computing platform, CUDA.

Nvidia recently reached a market value of over $4 trillion, underlining its leading role in the global race for artificial intelligence dominance.

Previous article
EU prepares retaliation as trade talks with U.S. stall
Next article
Spacex to invest $2 billion in xAI as part of $5 billion funding round
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan, Uzbekistan reaffirm commitment to UAP railway project

DPM/FM Ishaq Dar and Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov review framework agreement on UAP railway project ahead of SCO summit in Tianjin

Government plans federation of engineering institutions in Pakistan, says Ahsan

Pakistan seeks stronger trade ties with United Kingdom

BISP blocks 508 retailer devices in South Punjab

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.