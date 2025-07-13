Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan seeks stronger trade ties with United Kingdom

Chairman Pak-UK Joint Business Council says bilateral trade in FY24 included $2.01 million in exports and $0.78 million in imports

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: Chairman of the Pak-UK Joint Business Council and CEO of the Pakistan Furniture Council, Mian Kashif Ashfaq, said expanding trade with the United Kingdom could help Pakistan access an alternative market to support industrial growth, exports, and socio-economic development.

Speaking to a delegation of UK-based Pakistani businessmen and investors led by Pak-British Friendship Council President Muhammad Arbab Khan, he noted that bilateral trade in FY24 included $2.01 million in exports and $0.78 million in imports.

He said UK-based investors of Pakistani origin could play a key role in enhancing trade ties and proposed measures including reciprocal trade houses, Preferential or Free Trade Agreements, regular business delegations, expos, product festivals, and information exchange. He also called for the creation of a Pak-UK Industries Corridor of Knowledge.

Kashif praised the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, for her efforts to support cooperation in sectors such as finance, healthcare, education, engineering, and energy. He urged policymakers, investors, trade experts, and commercial attachés in the UK and EU to coordinate efforts to promote Pakistani products and attract investment.

He encouraged Pakistani-origin politicians in the UK to support the strengthening of bilateral trade.

